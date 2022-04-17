Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,183,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 176,438 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $258,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 280,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ST traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Sensata Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.