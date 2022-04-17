Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,492 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.14% of Concentrix worth $200,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Shares of CNXC traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.49. 276,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,872. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $141.38 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average of $182.00.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $4,897,500. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.