Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,238,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,525 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.33% of Masco worth $227,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 752.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Masco by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after buying an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in Masco by 67.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,768,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $28,696,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $49.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,750. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Masco’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares in the company, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

