Boston Partners Has $216.11 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.15% of T-Mobile US worth $216,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.24.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.96. 3,921,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,393. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

