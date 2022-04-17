Boston Partners Has $282.20 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.52% of Molina Healthcare worth $282,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

NYSE:MOH traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $335.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,257. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $347.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

