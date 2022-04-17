Boston Partners Has $31.42 Million Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.83% of Investors Bancorp worth $31,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 221,292 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 285,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,014 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $5,223,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,994,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.