Boston Partners Has $339.22 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,101,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,104 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $339,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. 4,571,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.