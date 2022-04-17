Boston Partners Has $40.49 Million Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Boston Partners decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,213 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $40,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:FCN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.95. The stock had a trading volume of 96,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,272. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day moving average is $148.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $616,544.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

