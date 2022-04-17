Boston Partners Has $43.32 Million Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,981,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 345,207 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.63% of Enerplus worth $43,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Enerplus by 24.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in Enerplus by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Enerplus by 10.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 412,253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Enerplus by 8.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,174,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 259,054 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 12.0% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,391,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 257,200 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of ERF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.46. 1,348,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.72. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. The business had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

