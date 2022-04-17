Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327,026 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.23% of AXIS Capital worth $57,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,543 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,823,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 133,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,065 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,447,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 251,398 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.57. 405,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,243. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $61.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

