Boston Partners Sells 1,963 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.51% of Hanesbrands worth $30,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 132,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 353,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 437,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 280,091 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,505. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

