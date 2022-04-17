Boston Partners Sells 3,584 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.97% of Masonite International worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Masonite International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masonite International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $35,702,000.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 212,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,563. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.73. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.96 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

