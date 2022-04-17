Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 70.1% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Shares of NYSE BOXD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 98,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,371. Boxed has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $17.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOXD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Boxed in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.

