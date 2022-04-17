BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 469.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 469.38 ($6.12).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.86) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.52) to GBX 480 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.39) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.12) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.93) to GBX 450 ($5.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get BP alerts:

BP opened at GBX 399.45 ($5.21) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £77.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 380.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 362.60. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 275.85 ($3.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.15 ($5.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £308.76 ($402.35). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($484.04). Insiders bought a total of 268 shares of company stock worth $104,921 over the last ninety days.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.