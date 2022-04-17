Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the March 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

BFAM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.40. 207,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $113.41 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

