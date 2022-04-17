British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.40) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($48.87) to GBX 3,675 ($47.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.48).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,262 ($42.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,235.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,909.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.04).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.71) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($42.92), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($363,009.62). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14 shares of company stock worth $45,156.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

