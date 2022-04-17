Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

BRX opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRX. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,950. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

