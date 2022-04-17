Brokerages Anticipate Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) will post $6.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 million and the highest is $8.03 million. Atara Biotherapeutics reported sales of $3.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $70.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $132.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.28 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $134.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,551 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,874,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,450,000 after purchasing an additional 276,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after buying an additional 519,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. 1,316,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,506. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

