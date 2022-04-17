Brokerages Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.42 Million

Equities analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) to report $238.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.96 million and the highest is $239.92 million. fuboTV reported sales of $119.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FUBO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,985,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,887,781. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $856.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

