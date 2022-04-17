Brokerages Anticipate Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) will report $221.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the lowest is $217.50 million. Helios Technologies posted sales of $204.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year sales of $942.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $938.50 million to $948.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $998.37 million, with estimates ranging from $989.12 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 124,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.45. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

