Brokerages Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.01 Million

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) to announce $20.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10,000.00 and the highest is $40.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200,000%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $26.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $40.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.33 million, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $14.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRSN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 394,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 275,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 57,103 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 678.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 61,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 41,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

