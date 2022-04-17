Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Earnings of $3.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.91. Zebra Technologies reported earnings per share of $4.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year earnings of $19.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.55 to $20.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $22.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.45 to $23.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $11.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.68. The company had a trading volume of 268,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,060. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.51. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 462,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

