Brokerages Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) to announce $177.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $182.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.35 million. 8X8 posted sales of $144.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $634.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.32.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $370,001. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.