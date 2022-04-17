Brokerages Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Post -$0.69 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) will post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Cardlytics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of CDLX traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $382,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,350 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cardlytics by 232.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

