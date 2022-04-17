Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Garmin.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS.
GRMN stock opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Garmin by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
