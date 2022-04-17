Brokerages Expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Glaukos posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GKOS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.98. 403,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,437. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $98.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

