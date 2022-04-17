Brokerages Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 900,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,593. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.68. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $23.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

