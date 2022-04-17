Brokerages Expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.63 Million

Brokerages expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to post sales of $194.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $197.20 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $194.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $892.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $910.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $992.96 million, with estimates ranging from $971.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 652,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,392. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -959.50 and a beta of 0.64.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $62,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,064. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.9% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.