Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCFT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

MCFT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 53,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,544. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $430.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

