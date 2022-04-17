Brokerages Expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) to report $297.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.32 million and the highest is $306.04 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $274.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REG opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

