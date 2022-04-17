Brokerages Expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rivian Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.21). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will report full year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($5.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.34) to ($3.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rivian Automotive.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 85.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIVN stock traded down 0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328,046. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 50.26. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of 33.46 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

