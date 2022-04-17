Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.82 Million

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) to post sales of $18.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $11.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $51.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

SELB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $128.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,617 shares during the period. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 774,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 174,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.