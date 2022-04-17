Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) to post sales of $18.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Selecta Biosciences posted sales of $11.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year sales of $51.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

SELB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,727,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,913. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $128.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 74,617 shares during the period. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 774,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 174,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

