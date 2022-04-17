Brokerages Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.66 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.48 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $40.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 billion to $42.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.18 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UAL. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after buying an additional 215,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after buying an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $45.13. 12,299,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,193,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.40. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

