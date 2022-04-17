Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target at $41.66

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APA. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

APA opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. APA has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $44.28.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in APA by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in APA by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

