Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT at GBX 195

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.54).

BTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.32) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.93) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

