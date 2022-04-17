Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT at GBX 195

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.54).
BTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.32) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.93) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.82) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, February 4th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.