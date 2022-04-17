Brokerages Set Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Target Price at GBX 413.75

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 413.75 ($5.39).

Several research firms have weighed in on BRW. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 379 ($4.94) to GBX 425 ($5.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.21) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.21) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.20) per share, with a total value of £4,965.24 ($6,470.21). Also, insider Siobhan Boylan sold 15,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.14), for a total value of £48,412.32 ($63,086.16). Insiders bought a total of 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $525,476 over the last quarter.

LON BRW traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 512 ($6.67). 425,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,261. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 352.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 250.50 ($3.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 527 ($6.87). The stock has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

