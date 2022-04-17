Brokerages Set Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,973. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is -39.60%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

