Brokerages Set Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) PT at $280.00

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FEEXF. Peel Hunt lowered Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 290 ($3.78) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF remained flat at $$2.53 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,668. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.