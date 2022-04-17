Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target at $66.67

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of research firms have commented on KRUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of KRUS stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. 66,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,870. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $540.33 million, a P/E ratio of -173.72 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 806,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 61,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

