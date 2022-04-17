Brokerages Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Target Price at $11.25

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 16.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 66.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MESO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 49,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,090. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $559.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Mesoblast (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.