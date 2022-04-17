Brokerages Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) PT at $48.07

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.07.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Squarespace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SQSP traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. 300,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,953. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,927,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,302,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,193,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

