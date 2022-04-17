Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $52.33

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of SYF opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 96,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 848,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,533,000 after buying an additional 185,837 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 65.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

