Brokerages Set Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target at $11.42

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Weber alerts:

NYSE WEBR traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,511. Weber has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Weber will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Weber by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 267,954 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Weber by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Weber by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Weber by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 92,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Weber (Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.