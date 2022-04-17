BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $81.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BRP by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

