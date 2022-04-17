Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Cut by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 44.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

BC traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 724,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,581. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $72.71 and a one year high of $117.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

