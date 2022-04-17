BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$5.49 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.49.

ERE.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners initiated coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.76. The company had a trading volume of 52,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.01 million and a PE ratio of 3.24. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

