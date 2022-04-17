Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BZLFY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,350 ($30.62) to GBX 2,400 ($31.27) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt lowered Bunzl to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,935 ($38.25) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,019.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $40.05 on Thursday. Bunzl has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $41.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

