Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $182.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.62.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $149.80 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.42 and its 200 day moving average is $163.55.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 46.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

