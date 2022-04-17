Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Calix stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 404,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,831. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.60. Calix has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 669.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $39,337,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $408,257,000 after acquiring an additional 385,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,034,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

