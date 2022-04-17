Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 108,942 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,942 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $25,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,966,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 878,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 220,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

